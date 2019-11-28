Rusty's Thanksgiving Forecast - Flurries & light snow possible this afternoon

Thanksgiving starts off with increasing clouds and chilly temps in the 20s. You may see snow showers on the radar but a lot of them will be falling through dry air and evaporating. By mid afternoon, flurries and some snow showers will be reaching the ground, especially west of the metro. I expect snow accumulations to be minimal, generally less than a half inch for most of us. They'll perhaps get to near 1" of snow near Norfolk and Columbus making roads a bit slippery there too.

This evening as temps hover in the 32-34 degrees range around the area, some of the snow showers will change to sleet and drizzle. While a little light icing is possible, most of us will just see wet roads and should be able to travel back and forth should be good for most.

Friday is expected to be soggy, chilly and bit breezy. That will be the case most of day and likely will impact the Iowa/Nebraska game in Lincoln. Showers will build in while tailgating and continue on and off during the game. Highs will make it into the 40s but likely not until after the game.