Rusty's Morning Forecast - Colder and very windy today. Staying chilly for a while

We'll start off much colder today with temps in the 30s as you wake up and get going. Highs today will struggle to warm to near 50 degrees likely falling short in the upper 40s. Strong northwest winds will make an already chilly day feel even colder as the gust to near 50 mph at times. Steady speeds in the 20-30 mph range are likely most of the day.

Friday will likely be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 50s but with a few more clouds filling the sky. There is a slight chance of a spotty shower late but most of the day is expected to be dry.

Saturday starts what looks to be a less than perfect Easter Weekend. Highs will make a run at 60 degrees by the afternoon Saturday but there will be spotty showers trying to develop all day.

Easter Sunday is a First Alert Day due to the falling temps, strong winds, bitter cold wind chills by April standards and the likelihood of rain changing to snow at some point during the day. Stay tuned for more specific details on Sunday as we get closer.