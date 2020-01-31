Rusty's Morning Forecast - Wintry mix today before a warm & sunny weekend

There is a 40% chance of a wintry mix moving through this morning. It will likely be very spotty and light if you see anything at all. With temps right at freezing or just above most of the day I expect any impacts to be minimal. Mostly cloudy skies are the story the rest of the day with highs right around 36 once again today.

Clouds will finally move out overnight leading us into what will be a fantastic weekend! Sunshine is expected both days and that will lead to some incredible warmth. Highs Saturday will likely reach the upper 40s and that is just the beginning. Highs Sunday are expected to be in the 50s with the potential to hit 60 degrees south of the metro.

Temps cool Monday setting the stage for a First Alert Day Tuesday. Accumulating snow is likely at some point Tuesday. The exact timing and amounts are still in question as they usually are 3-4 days away but the likelihood of some snow and windy is increasing. That will likely impacts roads in the area in varying degrees. Temps will likely be stuck in the 20s all day as well. Stay up to date on the latest with this system.