Rusty's Morning Forecast - Warmth with less wind before some midweek rain

Mostly sunny skies rule the day today as our highs once again reach the lower 70s. That is after a cool start near 40 degrees for many of us. Luckily the wind will be lighter this afternoon with south winds at 5-15 mph.

A mild night is expected tonight with lows reaching the lower 50s by Wednesday morning. Even with a few more high clouds during the day, we'll still be able to warm into the mid and upper 70s. That will be enough warmth to fire off some isolated showers and a few storms along a very narrow line after 4pm. Any that to develop to drift south and fade with the setting sun. The rest of the night should be quiet.

Thursday looks to be another warm one with highs again in the 70s. There is another chance of some showers and a few storms by the evening hours and those will likely last on and off into the overnight.

More rain is likely Friday along with cooler highs in the 60s.