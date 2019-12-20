Rusty's Morning Forecast - Warmth leads us into the weekend!

We'll start the day with clouds and chilly temps but I expect the clouds to move out later this morning. That will allow us to warm into the mid 40s with a light SSW wind at 5-15 mph. That will continue to chip away at what little snow is left in the shady spots.

After another chilly night in the 20s, we'll do a bunch of warming in this weekend. Highs will climb into the lower 50s Saturday afternoon with sunshine a light south breeze. As nice as that is, Sunday's high in the mid 50s will feel even better.

We'll start Christmas week with highs in the 50s on Monday but cooler air is set to move in by the holiday itself. There is a 40% chance of a wintry mix on Christmas Day but I expect most of that to be rain. Highs in the 30s will make it a chilly rain for sure! Keep an eye on this Christmas Day forecast as we get closer.