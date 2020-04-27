Rusty's Morning Forecast - Warmth and sunshine to start the week

There were a few showers and storms overnight but they have exited the area fairly quickly this morning. Now we let the sunshine takeover and warm us up. We'll jump into the lower 80s by the afternoon hours with sunshine and light wind.

Clouds are expected to slowly increase overnight into Tuesday morning leading to our next chance of showers and storms. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible before 10am Tuesday before exiting to the east. Then strong northwest winds gusting to near 40 mph will be in the area Tuesday afternoon. More rain is possible after 6pm into the evening but those showers will be spotty and fade pretty quickly. The wind will die down some in the evening too.

Wednesday will likely be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid 60s and few spotty showers in the morning hours. Clouds will likely be tough to shake as well. Temperatures will rebound into the 80s by the end of the week.