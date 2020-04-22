Rusty's Morning Forecast - Warmer with some afternoon T-showers moving through

We're starting the day very mild with temps in the 50s and that will translate well into a warm afternoon. Highs will attempt to reach 80 degrees by the mid afternoon along with a southwest wind.

That warmth will be enough energy to develop some showers and a few storms after noon. They'll likely drift from north to south through the area but aren't expected to be very widespread. Consider yourself lucky if you get a little water for the lawn. Any showers will fade as the sun sets in the evening.

Another mild day is likely Thursday with highs in the 70s and there is another chance of showers and a few storms after 4pm. Those will likely be a little more widespread and likely linger longer into the evening and overnight.

Rain chances are in the forecast Friday and Saturday but again nothing is expected to be all too heavy. Cooler highs in the 60s are likely then as well.