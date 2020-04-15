Rusty's Morning Forecast - Warmer today but wintry mix moving in Thursday

Temperatures are again in the 20s as you get up and get going this morning. That is along with some sunshine to start. Clouds are likely to increase during the afternoon but we'll still be able to reach 50 degrees for a high. More good news as the winds will likely be light and variable too.

Clouds will continue to move in overnight but the overnight hours should be dry. Those clouds will bring some wintry mix to the area starting after the morning drive Thursday. As it moves in, air temps will warm above freezing allowing most of the mix to melt. It is possible that into the afternoon we change over to all snow in parts of the area. That could lead to slushy accumulation up to 1.5" in parts of the area but melting will make that tough to add up. A little bit more accumulation is possible south of the metro.

Clouds will exit heading into Friday allowing us to warm to near 50 by the afternoon and melt off whatever falls.

Warmth is still on track for the weekend with highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.