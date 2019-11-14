Rusty's Morning Forecast - Warmer today and into the weekend

We'll start Thursday in the 20s under clear skies and wait for the warmer air to move in. With mostly sunny skies and light northwest winds we'll be able to warm to near 40 degrees. That should help bet rid of what little snow is left on the ground.

Warmer days are on the way for the end of the week & weekend as high temps are set to climb above average for the first time all week. Highs Friday will make it into the lower 50s with quite a bit of sunshine once again.

Clouds are set to increase Saturday but we'll still make it into the lower 50s in the afternoon. There is a small chance of a light shower or two Saturday evening and overnight but any rain will be very minimal.

Cooler highs in the 40s are likely Sunday behind that very small rain chance.