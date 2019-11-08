Rusty's Morning Forecast - Warmer days heading into the weekend

It's another chilly start but we will warm much more this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 40s this afternoon thanks to partly cloudy skies and breezy south wind. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible later this morning and this afternoon.

Saturday is setting up to be the best day of the weekend! Highs go into the mid 60s over a good portions of the area. Light southwest winds and dry air will make for one pleasant day.

Enjoy Saturday because cold air starts to pour in Sunday. The high temp will likely be in the upper 40s shortly after midnight Saturday night then temps fall into the upper 30s by Sunday morning. We'll get a chance to rebound close to 40 late in the morning before temps start to plunge again Sunday afternoon.

There is a 40% chance of some light snow after 6pm Sunday evening. Most will be gone by midnight as it fades as it drifts south. Up to one inch of powdery snow it possible north of the metro but most of us see much less than that if you see snow at all.

The coldest air of the season pours in Monday with highs in the 20s likely.