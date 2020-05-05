Rusty's Morning Forecast - Warmer but very windy today

Clouds and showers have moved east leaving us with a chilly start in the 40s. We will start with sunny skies and that will give us a chance to warm more than yesterday. More clouds are likely on the Iowa side keeping temps down a bit there. Highs will reach the mid 60s for most of us but will likely be closer to 60 degrees on the Iowa side.

Strong northwest wind will be with us most of the day as well. Gusts to 45 mph are likely in the area making for a pesky but sunny afternoon. Watch for a 20% chance of a spotty afternoon and evening shower moving through too. They'll be very light if you end up underneath one.

Cooler days in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for afternoon highs are likely the rest of the week. Thursday has a very good chance of showers and a few storms too. That's before cooler air moves in for Friday morning. Friday, Saturday and Monday morning all have the potential for frost in the area as a long stretch cooler weather settles in. I have made all 3 First Alert Days as it could have an impact to many plants and trees in the area.