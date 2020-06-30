Rusty's Morning Forecast - Warm, humid and breezy with storms possible late

We're starting the day with mostly cloudy skies and the same warmth and humidity we had yesterday. Morning lows in the upper 70s will warm into the upper 80s by the afternoon hours. That muggy air will make it feel like the mid 90s by late afternoon too. Southeast winds will gust to near 30 mph further reinforcing that humidity as the clouds break apart into the afternoon.

Later tonight there is a threat of storms in the area but that threat will hold off until after 10pm. While a stronger storm with some wind gusts are possible in the metro, the greatest threat for severe weather will be to the northwest tonight and overnight. That is where some 60 mph wind gusts and isolated large hail is possible. See the yellow shaded area on the map provided.

Those showers and a few storms will linger into the early morning hours Wednesday before moving out and leaving us with continued warmth and humidity. Warm and humid weather is likely right through the 4th of July holiday weekend.