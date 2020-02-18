Rusty's Morning Forecast - Typical February day before some light snow Wednesday

We'll start off the day in the 20s today with mostly clear skies. Quite a bit of sunshine is expected today with highs warming into the upper 30s. That's about where we should be this time of year.

Clouds are set to increase tonight leading into the day Wednesday. That sets the stage for the coldest day of the week. Highs will only warm into the mid 20s thanks to the clouds and cold air mass. There is a 40% chance of light snow in the metro in the late afternoon. Less than 1 inch is expected in the metro if you see anything at all. I would expect the impacts to be minimal from that. There will likely be heavier amounts to the northwest of the metro from this system. It will start in the morning hours around Norfolk and Wayne with 1-3" of snow adding up by the time is wraps up in the late afternoon there. There shouldn't be much of an issue with the wind from this round but some slick roads are likely northwest of the metro.

Temperatures will struggle to warm a bit Thursday before a big warming trend takes over heading into the weekend. Highs in the 50s are likely by Saturday.