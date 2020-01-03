Rusty's Morning Forecast - Turning windy and colder this afternoon with some light snow

A cold front is set to move through later this morning and will change our weather for the rest of the day. As it passes through this morning, a brief shower or burst of snow is possible but I don't expect much out of those. We'll likely stay dry for the most part.

Behind the front, strong northwest winds are likely to kick in for the afternoon. They'll gust to near 40 mph at times and send our temps falling from a noon time high near 39 degrees. Along with the wind and falling temps, some light snow showers are possible after 1pm into the evening. Those won't be much of an issue but could drop up to a half inch of snow on the Iowa side of the river. Gusty northwest winds could drop visibility at times too. The snow showers should be gone no later that 10pm as they linger in Western Iowa.

The weekend will be much warmer with highs in the lower 40s Saturday and mid 40s Sunday.