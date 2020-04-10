Rusty's Morning Forecast - Trying to warm before the snow on Easter Sunday

We're starting the day rather chilly with lows in the 20s and a hard freeze for many. We'll luckily have quite a bit of sunshine today and that will allow us to warm into the mid 50s this afternoon Skies will fill in with a few more clouds this afternoon as well.

There is a slight chance of a showers tonight heading into Saturday morning but they'll likely be few and far between. A 40% chance of hit and miss showers is in the forecast Saturday but I don't expect a complete washout. There will likely be many more dry hours than those with showers. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

Things start to take a turn for the colder Easter Sunday and that is why there is a First Alert Day in place. An early high in the lower 40s is likely Sunday before colder air moves in and sends temps falling through the day. We'll likely be near 30 degrees by the end of the day with wind chills in the teens. That is all thanks to strong north winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Rain is likely during the morning hours and it will change to snow by early afternoon at the latest. That change will happen from west to east across the area. 1-3 inches of wet, wind driven snow is likely in the metro with higher amounts expected to the north of the city. Up to 6 inches is possible around the Norfolk and Tekamah area stretch into West Central Iowa. Lighter amounts under 1 inch are likely to the south of the metro. Stay with us for the latest updates on this system as it moves through.