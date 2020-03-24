Rusty's Morning Forecast - Trying to get rid of the clouds once again

Rain chances have trended south this morning so aside from a spotty shower or two, most of us are expected to stay dry. We'll spend the majority of the day trying to fight through the clouds once again. As we do so, we'll climb into the lower 50s for an afternoon high.

Wednesday appears to be the best day of the week even though there is a 20% chance of an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Aside from that we'll climb into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. It will be a bit breezy as well but it is a southwest wind to help warm us.

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 40s and a few spotty shower in the area. We'll try to warm a bit more Friday and Saturday but lower 50s are likely the best we can do. Friday into Saturday morning is our best chance of the heaviest rain as well.