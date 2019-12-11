Rusty's Morning Forecast - Today is the start of a warming trend!

Temperatures will start in the 20s today but will finally be able to warm a little bit. Highs will reach into the lower 30s today, very close to freezing. With quite a bit of sunshine, that should be enough to get some melting done today.

Tonight's low in the mid 20s will likely occur before midnight then temperatures will start to gradually warm from midnight into Thursday morning. That means we'll start Thursday near freezing then warm into the lower 40s by the afternoon. This should all take place under partly cloudy skies.

Friday is shaping up to be the best day of the week. While it won't be perfectly sunny, we should be able to reach the upper 40s in the afternoon. There is a small chance of some light snow overnight Friday night. If you see snow, it will likely add up to less than one inch of accumulation.

The weekend is expected to be much colder. Highs in the 20s are likely both days.