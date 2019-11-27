Rusty's Morning Forecast - The wind and clouds decrease on a chilly day

The system that brought the snow has moved out very quickly this morning. Roads still have a coating of snow and sleet on them in places but they will improve quickly today. Heavier snow to the northwest will mean rougher road conditions in that direction that will take a while longer to improve.

Wind will be the story to start the day as wind gusts to near 40 mph are likely during the morning drive. That could blow some of the snow back over the roads in places, especially northwest. The wind and clouds will gradually decrease all day. That should help overall road conditions improve as well. Temps won't warm much but we'll get above freezing for a bit this afternoon.

Clouds increase once again overnight tonight leading to our next First Alert Day on Thanksgiving. Overall, the amounts will be much lighter but snow is possible as early as 10am Thanksgiving morning. Snow showers will continue into the afternoon hours with some sleet and rain trying to mix in as the afternoon goes along. As temps try to warm close to freezing in the afternoon, we could easily have some slick spots around the area as you are traveling to and from Thanksgiving dinner. I expect fewer issues as the evening goes along and temps stay above.

Friday is still expected to be a chilly and soggy Fall day. That means less than ideal conditions for the game in Lincoln. Rain chances increase all day and even a few storms are possible. Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s at best. Southeast winds could gust as high as 20 mph at times too.

Saturday is expected to be much warmer with highs in the 50s. It will be very windy all day though with a southwest wind helping to warm us.