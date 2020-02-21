Rusty's Morning Forecast - The start of a great stretch of weather!

Temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s will make for a cold start to the day. As southwest winds kick in today, temperatures are forecast to jump very quickly and make a run at 50 degrees. Those southwest winds will gust to near 35 mph at times.

Saturday looks to take the best parts of Friday and add to them. With lighter south winds and plenty of sunshine, we'll be able to reach the upper 50s by the afternoon. This is easily the best day of the weekend!

Cloudy thicken up Sunday leading to a 40% chance of late afternoon and evening rain showers. Most of those are expected to be south of I-80 closer to the Kansas border. That is where up to a half inch of rain is possible. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning is when the very tail end could change to some light snow. Impacts should be minimal though with any snow melting off during the day Monday.