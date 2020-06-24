Rusty's Morning Forecast - The last of the mild air as summer heat returns

We're starting off near 60 degrees yet again this morning making it another great start to a June day. Highs will warm a little more than yesterday and make it into the lower 80s. Lower humidity and a north wind will feel fantastic.

Heading into Thursday there is a 20% chance of an isolated t-shower very early in the morning. Those few, if any, will likely exit south quickly leaving us with more warmth and humidity. Highs make it to near 90 degrees with scattered clouds and south winds gusting to near 25 mph.

A few more t-showers are possible overnight into Friday morning but those too will likely be limited. A few more scattered showers and storms are possible during the morning and afternoon hours Friday but nothing widespread is expected. Once a cold front presses southeast by late afternoon, that will shut off the threat of any storms in our area leaving us with a quiet night. Most of the weekend will be warm and humid.