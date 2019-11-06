Rusty's Morning Forecast - Temps fall as winds kick in this afternoon

The morning hours should be rather mild by November standards as we warm into the upper 40s by noon. That will be the warmest part of the day unfortunately. Cold air spills in this afternoon thanks to strong north winds. Gusts to 30 mph will send temps falling into the 30s by the time you head home. Wind chills in the 20s are likely as well.

Some light snow showers are possible this afternoon north of the metro but those will likely dry up as they drop south. That means some flurries will be possible in the metro during the evening hours. Up to a half inch of snow is possible north of the metro in West Central Iowa though, possibly as far west as Tekamah and Wayne.

Thursday starts very cold with temps near 20 degrees and we'll only warm into the mid 30s by the afternoon. Luckily warmer days are on the way Friday and Saturday before another blast of cold air arrives Sunday. That one will likely be colder.