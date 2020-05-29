Rusty's Morning Forecast - Sunshine wins out again today, rain chances return Saturday.

It will be a cooler start to this Friday but that is because we have clear skies! That will lead to a beautiful sunrise and a sunshine filled day. Highs in the mid 70s are likely with a light north wind at 5-15 mph. A few gusts to 20 mph are possible.

Rain chances return to the area Saturday morning with the potential for that as early as mid morning. On and off showers with a few storms are then possible the rest of the day but all day rain is not expected. Nothing severe is expected either. It will keep us cooler though with highs near 70 degrees.

A few more showers are possible overnight into Sunday morning but those too are expected to be light. Then some clearing and a little more warming into the 70s is likely Sunday afternoon.

Monday will start with a few showers and storms in the area too but they'll exit quickly leaving us with the start of a warm and rather humid week next week.