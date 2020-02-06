Rusty's Morning Forecast - Sunshine today but snow possible tonight

This is the coldest morning of the week thanks to clear skies overnight. We are starting in the teens over much of the metro. Luckily, we'll keep the sunshine all day and warm into the upper 30s. A light south wind won't impact the day too much either.

Our next round of snow will move through very quickly tonight between 11pm and 5am. It will try to drop a coating of snow up to 1 inch in our area. The best odds to see those 1 inch totals will be in Iowa but most of us will see much less than that. Northwest winds will gusts to 30 mph during that snow as well. So it likely won't be snowing during the morning commute but the thin coating of snow from overnight could cause some issues.

Then clouds will slowly fade by Friday afternoon but we'll only reach a high near 30 degrees. The wind will fade during the day as well.

Saturday will be much warmer with sunshine as well. We'll reach a high near 43 degrees with a bit of a south breeze. The high of 40 in the forecast Sunday will likely happen in the late morning hours before northwest winds drop us into the 30s.