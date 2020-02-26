Rusty's Morning Forecast - Sunshine and coldest day of the week

It will be a chilly morning in the 20s with wind chills in the teens as you head out the door. Thankfully the wind will back off all day as we get a chance to warm some. Highs today will warm into the upper 30s on what will be the coldest day of the week.

Warmer days are in our future starting Thursday. We'll be able to jump into the lower 40s Thursday afternoon along with a 20% chance of a few showers or snow showers moving through. Anything that falls will melt and not cause an issue on the roads. Mostly cloudy skies are expected otherwise.

Friday starts what is likely to be another great weekend. Highs will make a run 50 degrees Friday. Lower 60s are likely Saturday followed by upper 50s Sunday. It will dry all weekend as well.