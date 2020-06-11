Rusty's Morning Forecast - Sunshine and June warmth on the way!

Abundant sunshine is in the forecast today as the 80s return to the area. Yesterday's pleasant highs in the 70s were great and thankfully the lower humidity levels plan to stick around for a few more days. Highs in the mid 80s are likely as winds become northwest at 5-15 mph

Slightly warmer air builds in Friday with highs in the upper 80s likely. Southeast winds will help us get there.

A little more humidity is on the way for the weekend but highs will still be in the mid and upper 80s thanks to some cooler air to our east. That will help keep the 90s at bay until next week.

Highs in the 90s are likely as early as Monday and could easily persist most of next week. Dry weather is likely to prevail over the next 7 to 10 days as well.