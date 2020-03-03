Rusty's Morning Forecast - Sunny and breezy before a rain chance tonight

Sunshine rules the day today allowing us to climb well into the 50s. Highs will reach the upper 50s by the time you head home from work. One things helping us to warm will be a rather breezy WNW wind. Gusts to 35 mph are likely, especially during the afternoon.

We'll be keeping an eye on what could be a few showers after 8pm tonight. Most will likely pass from northwest to southeast through areas northeast of the metro. West Central Iowa has the highest chance of seeing a brief shower. They'll likely be done no later than midnight then the rest of the night will be quiet.

Wednesday promises to be just as comfortable but with less wind. Highs will likely end up in the upper 50s.

Cooler highs in the mid 50s are likely to end the week before a big warm up this weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will jump into the upper 60s thanks to a brisk south wind.