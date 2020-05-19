Rusty's Morning Forecast - Stubborn clouds control our weather yet again

That layer of gray we had all day yesterday is still out there to start the day today. Clouds and some mist will move through this morning with temps in the 50s. By the afternoon, some breaks in the clouds and some warmth will try to move in. Highs near 70 degrees will likely be the best we can do though.

Clouds will move back in tonight and leave us with thick clouds to start Wednesday too. We'll likely see some mist to start the day too. Then we'll again try to break those clouds in the afternoon with a high near 70.

I expect clouds to hang tight all day Thursday with a small chance of some afternoon showers west of the metro. Most of us will stay dry but it will be tough to warm with a high near 70 likely again.

Better rain and storm chances enter the forecast Friday morning and should bring in some warmer air for the weekend.