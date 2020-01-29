Rusty's Morning Forecast - Stubborn clouds again, warmer weekend still on track

After less than one inch of snow overnight, some roads will have a coating on them as you head out the door. We won't get much melting help from Mother Nature today as the clouds are locked in. Highs warm to near 32 this afternoon. There will be some areas of fog to get through this morning as well.

Clouds hang tight tonight into Thursday as well. There is a 30% chance of a light wintry mix starting Thursday afternoon. Any precipitation will be spotty and fairly light. I expect few, if any, impacts from that as the chances last into evening and overnight hours. Highs Thursday will try to warm a bit more to near 34 degrees in the afternoon.

There may be a little bit more lingering light snow to start the day Friday but again the impacts should be minimal. Hopefully the clouds will break just enough Friday afternoon to give us a little sunshine to round out the week. Highs will be in the mid 30s again.

Warmth and sunshine moves in this weekend still. Highs in the 40s Saturday and 50s Sunday!