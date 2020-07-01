Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Storms are exiting but the warmth and humidity remain

As the storms start to move out of the area, we did get some good soaking rain over a large part of the area. Fewer and fewer showers and storms will be on the map as we head through the morning but there likely won't be much left by 10am. Then the clouds will break apart and we'll get a chance to heat up again.

Highs will reach the upper 80s this afternoon with some sunshine. The humidity will still be in place as well as there isn't really any cooler or less humid air behind this rain. That means another humid night is in store with lows in the lower 70s.

High temperatures Thursday right through the 4th of July weekend are likely to be near 90 with plenty of humidity. There is a small chance of some storms overnight Thursday night otherwise the entire 4th of July weekend looks dry as of right now.