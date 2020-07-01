Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Storms are exiting but the warmth and humidity remain

(WOWT)
By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
As the storms start to move out of the area, we did get some good soaking rain over a large part of the area. Fewer and fewer showers and storms will be on the map as we head through the morning but there likely won't be much left by 10am. Then the clouds will break apart and we'll get a chance to heat up again.

Highs will reach the upper 80s this afternoon with some sunshine. The humidity will still be in place as well as there isn't really any cooler or less humid air behind this rain. That means another humid night is in store with lows in the lower 70s.

High temperatures Thursday right through the 4th of July weekend are likely to be near 90 with plenty of humidity. There is a small chance of some storms overnight Thursday night otherwise the entire 4th of July weekend looks dry as of right now.

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Gradual clearing, warm, and muggy

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
Now that the morning storms have pushed well to our south and east, we will start warming up and we’ll likely see some sunshine as well.

David's Evening Forecast - Strong storms possible Tuesday night

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Strong storms are possible Tuesday night after 10 PM. The main severe weather threat will be damaging winds, but isolated large hail and localized heavy rainfall are also possible.

Rusty's Morning Forecast - Warm, humid and breezy with storms possible late

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Mostly cloudy skies will break apart today as we have the same warmth, humidity and breeze from yesterday. Storms are possible after 10pm tonight.

David's Evening Forecast - Hot, humid and hazy through the week

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Hazy, warm and humid again this evening as summer weather continues to settle in. More 80s and 90s on the way for the rest of the week.

Rusty's Morning Forecast - Hot, humid and hazy with reduced air quality

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
More of the summer heat and humidity will be in place to start the week making it feel as hot as 100 degrees this afternoon

Mallory's Evening Forecast - A hot and humid week ahead!

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Monday and Tuesday are looking mostly dry, hot, breezy, and humid… Highs each day will warm into the lower-90s with humidity staying high. Our best chance for rain this upcoming week falls between Tuesday night and early Thursday morning.

Mallory's Sunday Forecast - Rain moving out early, Hot and humid afternoon ahead

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Widespread showers and storms will continue moving east/northeast through mid-morning, with clouds decreasing behind. Expect more sunshine yet again Sunday afternoon with highs warming into the lower-90s! Thanks to dew points rising into the 70s (steamy category!), heat indices could be around the 100° mark.

Mallory's Weekend Forecast - Scattered storms tonight, Steamy Sunday ahead

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
A better chance for showers and storms moves in yet again late tonight – after 2 AM – and will take us into Sunday morning. A few of these storms may become severe with wind and or hail. Otherwise, a hotter and humid afternoon is in store with highs in the lower-90s and heat indices near 100°!

David's Evening Forecast - Hot and humid weekend with a few storms

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Hot and humid weather continues for Friday evening, a few storms are possible overnight into the weekend especially south of the metro.

Rusty's Morning Forecast - Morning T-Showers followed by a humid day

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Morning showers and storms are moving through the area as a cold front slowly passes by. Still expect heat and humidity even with the front passing.