Rusty's Morning Forecast - Spring warmth returns today, rain on the way Saturday

We're finally in line to see some warmth this afternoon. That is after some patchy dense fog south of the metro fades away. Nothing widespread is out there but watch for near zero visibility near Nebraska City and Shenandoah early today.

We'll get rid of that and have a chance to finally warm today. Highs reach the upper 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Some showers west that move close will fade before they pose any threat in our area.

Clouds increase overnight tonight leading to our next rain chance. There is an 80% chance of showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon hours. I expected there to be some gradual clearing later in the afternoon but we'll only reach the mid 60s for highs. The high end of rain totals could easily be in the 1 to 2 inch range but those amounts will likely be limited in coverage. Many areas with at least a half inch of rain are likely though.

Sunday will be cooler and mostly cloudy with highs still in the 60s. 70s and 80s return next week!