Rusty's Morning Forecast - Spotty showers possible today

Its a cool morning but we should stay dry as you head off to work. Clouds will increase leading to our next chance of showers after 10am this morning. Showers will be light in the metro with a few melting snow showers possible north of the metro. Nothing too widespread either.

Highs will get a chance to warm into the mid and upper 40s around the area before the last of the rain showers move east by 4pm. There is likely to be a wide range of high temps with the coldest northeast and the warmest to the southwest. South winds at 5-15 mph are likely as well.

Clouds will increase once again Wednesday as some colder air will move in during the afternoon. Highs will still reach the mid 40s early in the afternoon before the colder air moves in and sends temps falling. The rest of the week is likely to be cold with lows in the 20s both Thursday & Friday morning and highs on Thursday in the 30s.

Friday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 40s. Saturday will be the best day in the 7 day forecast as highs likely reach the upper 50s!