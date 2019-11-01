Rusty's Morning Forecast - Spotty shower possible before we get to the weekend

A front is moving through this morning and could lead to a spotty light melting mix after 8am this morning. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and could linger through sunset but again, all will be light and spotty. Mostly cloudy skies this morning become partly cloudy this afternoon as we are able to warm into the upper 40s. Northwest winds pick up a bit this afternoon too and could gust to near 25 mph.

A shower will linger into the early evening but will likely fade quickly after sunset. Northwest winds will back off as well. Temps in the 40s fade into the 30s during high school football games tonight.

The weekend looks to be great but a little cooler than average. Highs near 50 are likely Saturday with plenty of sunshine. We should be able to reach the mid 50s Sunday even with a few more clouds. Enjoy the weekend!