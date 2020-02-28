Rusty's Morning Forecast - Some morning snow or rain before we get a warm weekend!

A few snow or rain showers are likely to move through the area this morning. I don't expect any impacts to the morning drive as they'll likely move through during the mid morning hours. 8 to 10am would be the window for a few of those showers to move through.

If any snow does fall, it would melt pretty quickly as highs are expected to reach the mid 40s this afternoon. Clouds will be stubborn and slowly exit to the east during the day otherwise we would likely warm a bit more in the metro. Temperatures will likely top out in the lower 50s from Lincoln to the west. Some cooler upper 30s are likely in parts of Iowa.

Blustery south-southwest winds will gust to 35 mph Saturday helping us warm a great deal! Highs in the mid 60s are looking very likely. A few more clouds are expected Sunday which will likely keep us in the upper 50s for afternoon highs.