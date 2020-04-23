Rusty's Morning Forecast - Some fog to start then mild with another shower chance

Dense fog will be an issue for the first few hours of the day but once that sunshine gets a little higher in the sky, it should burn off quickly. Sunshine and warmth are in the forecast again this afternoon with a high near 80 degrees. There is a small chance of a few thundershowers after 4pm this afternoon.

Those rain and storm chances increase to 60% during the evening and overnight. Coverage of showers should increase a bit overnight but overall the amount of rain looks to be fairly light with this round too. Up near a quarter of an inch of rain would be the high end of any rain totals by the time the last of the showers exits early Friday.

A few more spotty showers are possible in the afternoon hours Friday but those too will be light. Highs among the thicker clouds Friday will be cooler in the 60s. Highs in the 60s are likely this weekend too. There are a few rain chances this weekend but a completely washout is not expected.