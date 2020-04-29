Rusty's Morning Forecast - Showers very early then clearing & windy the rest of the day

A few showers are moving through the area from north to south very early this morning but they'll likely be gone by 7am at the latest. Then the clouds will fade the rest of the morning allowing us to warm to near average in the upper 60s.

The bigger story today will be the north wind that is likely to be rather persistent. Gusts to 40 mph are likely for most of us but gusts to 45 mph are expected on the Iowa side of the river. The winds will back off tonight as the sun sets.

The rest of the week looks to be pretty comfortable with highs in the lower 70s Thursday and lower 80s Friday. The next rain chance enters the forecast late Saturday night.