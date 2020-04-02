Rusty's Morning Forecast - Showers today changing to wintry mix by Friday morning

We'll spend the morning and afternoon hours today watching the clouds increase and a few showers and t-showers pass by every now and then. Highs will reach the lower 60s this afternoon thanks for a south breeze most of the day before the cold front moves through. There should be several mild times to get outside between any showers and before the front moves through late this afternoon.

That front will bring a few more showers and cause the temps to start to fall rather quickly tonight. We'll see temps drop below freezing by early Friday morning over much of the metro. That means a combo of sleet and freezing rain could cause icing Friday morning and has led to a First Alert Day. The main window for the sleet/ice combo would be 3am to 9am. I don't expect surface roads to be much of an issue due to warm ground temps but elevated roads, sidewalks, trees, cars, etc have the potential to accumulate some ice.

That will move out very quickly after 9am and we'll be able to clear out and warm into the lower 40s by the afternoon. That will melt off whatever has accumulated and we'll go back to spring very quickly.

Weekend highs will be in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday. Both mornings will likely dip near or below freezing though with Saturday morning in the mid 20s likely being the coldest.