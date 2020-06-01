Rusty's Morning Forecast - Showers to start then the warmth builds in to start June

Scattered showers and a few storms are out there to start the day. They'll gradually fade the rest of the morning as the sun rises. Warmth then takes over as temperatures warm well into the upper 80s. Some 90s are expected today but those are most likely northwest of the metro.

Along with the warmth and sunshine, southwest wind at 15-30 mph will gust to near 40 mph. The strongest wind will likely be this morning.

More heat will build in Tuesday as highs are likely to jump well into the 90s for the first time this year. Southwest winds will again gust to near 30 mph to help us warm.

There is a 30% chance of a few storms north of the metro late Tuesday evening. Those will try to drift south overnight but they'll likely fade as they do so.

More warmth and a few storm chances will be in the forecast the rest of the week.