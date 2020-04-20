Rusty's Morning Forecast - Showers to start then sunny & windy

We're starting with a few showers drifting from northwest to southeast through the area. Those are forecast to exit before 10am today leaving us with sunshine and warmth to enjoy the rest of the day. Highs will get a chance to warm into the lower 70s this afternoon but that is as northwest winds gust to near 35 mph as well.

Those winds will decrease this evening as clear skies allow us to cool to near 40 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday with slightly cooler air. Highs in the mid 60s will still be comfortable though.

The first of many more rain chances enter the forecast starting Wednesday afternoon and continue into the weekend. No day is a washout and there will likely be several dry hours in between. Enough sunshine and dry weather is expected to get several highs in the 60s and 70s between all the rain chances.