Rusty's Morning Forecast - Showers moving in this morning leading to chilly, damp day

It is a chilly morning for us all with temps in the 30s and 40s but we are just warm enough to avoid widespread frost this morning. We will be able to warm into the 50s today but it will be with clouds and scattered showers moving through. Rain chances increase after 10am and continue the rest of the day. It will not be steady rain but more on and off once it starts. Heavy rain is not likely either with most of us staying below a half inch total. Isolated amounts up to 0.75" are possible but they won't be widespread.

Rain continues overnight but should exit before 4am Friday morning. Clouds will clear out quickly thereafter with lows near 40 in the metro. Colder 30s are likely north but north winds at 10-20 mph will help us avoid frost yet again.

Chilly sunshine will be with us Friday as highs only reach the upper 50s yet again. The clear skies will allow us to have our first of two night with widespread frost likely. As we drop into the mid 30s by Saturday morning, we have a First Alert Day is place due to the threat of frost. Monday morning is also a First Alert Day due to that frost threat. Sunday morning should be warm enough to avoid it though.