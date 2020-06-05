Rusty's Morning Forecast - Showers exit and heat is on the way

After the overnight storms we have just a few showers left over to start Friday. Those are forecast to fade away as we head toward sunrise with the clouds then follow suit quickly thereafter. That will leave us with plenty of sunshine and time to warm.

Highs today will reach near 94 degrees in the metro. That means temperatures will be in the 90s most of the afternoon as well. Not much wind and noticeable humidity will make for a steamy June day.

Saturday will be another warm day with a high near 90 and a few more clouds. Southeast winds will gust to near 30 mph as well.

Sunday proves to be the hottest day of the weekend with a high in the mid 90s and more sunshine. South winds will gust to near 40 mph that afternoon as well.