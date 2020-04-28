Rusty's Morning Forecast - Showers early and late with sun and wind between

Showers and a few storms are moving through the area this morning, especially north of the metro. That's where the heaviest rain will be and most of the shower should be over by 10am.

Then we'll get a chance to clear out and warm up heading into the afternoon. We'll be able to reach the mid to upper 70s around the area along with northwest winds gusting to near 35 mph at times. More showers and a few storms are then possible after 4pm into evening. An isolated stronger wind gust up into the 40s from some of these showers is possible. Spotty showers are possible into the overnight as well but they'll be few and far between.

After any very sparse showers in the morning Wednesday, the northwest winds will gust to near 40 mph into the afternoon. The clouds will clear as well but we'll only warm into the upper 60s. Highs in the 70s and 80s are likely the rest of the week.