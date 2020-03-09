Rusty's Morning Forecast - Showers continue much of the day

On and off chilly showers will be the story the rest of the morning and last through the afternoon. Chilly temperatures near 40 are likely most of the day but as the rain wraps up late this afternoon, there could be a little wet snow mix. That would happen between 4 and 7pm if it were to happen. Most will melt on contact too.

Chilly air moves in tonight as we dip into the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Even with that chilly air, we'll be able to recover with highs in the mid 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be much lighter too.

There is another chance of some light and spotty showers Tuesday evening and overnight but they'll likely be pretty minimal. That's before some highs near 60 degrees are likely both Wednesday and Thursday.