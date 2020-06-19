Rusty's Morning Forecast - Rain ending this morning but more likely this weekend

Showers and few storms linger out there to start off your Friday but those are expected to steadily decrease as the morning goes along. Less and less rain but the clouds are likely to be stubborn with partly to mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Due to those clouds, highs are likely to be much cooler in the upper 70s today.

After 7pm, a few more showers and storms are possible south of the metro. Those that develop will drift north gradually overnight bringing more rain to the area. Nothing severe is expected from these but a little small hail and some downpours would be possible.

Saturday starts off with a few more showers and storms in the area that will be moving from west to east. These too will gradually diminish towards noon leaving us with clearing and 70s for the afternoon hours Saturday.

Sunday is a First Alert Day due to the threat of severe weather in the area after 5pm. Strong wind gusts near 60 mph and isolated large hail are possible from these storms that develop and move southeast. It will likely be a short-lived threat due to that fairly fast southeast movement. Before all this, a partly cloudy and warm day with highs in the 80s in expected.