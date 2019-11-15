Rusty's Morning Forecast - Pleasant warmth to end the week

It will be another chilly start in the 20s but with sunshine and a south wind we'll be able to warm quickly. Highs will make it into the upper 50s as south winds gust to near 20 mph. That should make for a beautiful Fall afternoon.

We'll likely stay above freezing tonight heading into another mild Saturday. Clouds will increase quite a bit Saturday limiting our sunshine by the afternoon. South winds will likely be a little stronger gusting to near 35 mph at times. We'll still reach the mid 50s but the limited sunshine and south breeze likely makes it feel cooler. It will be a couple degrees warmer and still windy in Lincoln during the game.

There is a 20% chance of a spotty shower overnight Saturday night as a weak front passes but those should be long gone by Sunday morning. Highs Sunday will be a little cooler in the upper 40s behind that front.