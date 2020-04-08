Rusty's Morning Forecast - Pleasant for a while before a strong cold front

Another mild morning will turn into a day that has high temps above average for a little while. Highs today will reach the upper 60s near noon today before a strong cold front will send temps falling. Gusty north winds up to 40 mph are likely this afternoon as we fall through the 60s into the 50s.

The wind will die down today but Thursday proves to be just as windy. Highs will only reach the lower 50s Thursday afternoon but northwest winds will gust to near 45 mph during the day. That will make an already chilly day even colder.

A storm system is still poised to bring some chilly rain to the metro area on and off during the day Saturday into Easter Sunday. With falling temps and gusty winds expected Sunday, some of the rain has the potential to change over to snow during the PM hours. That locks in some cold April air to start off next week.