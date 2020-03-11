Rusty's Morning Forecast - Some dense fog then a mild day ahead

There is quite a bit of dense fog in the area to start the day today. Watch for visibility to drop as you are driving around. Once we start to warm significantly near 9-10am, we'll burn off the fog and get a great Wednesday to enjoy. Highs will climb to near 60 degrees this afternoon, perhaps a few degrees warmer southwest.

Clouds will increase overnight leading to a small chance of spotty showers early Thursday morning. They'll be rather insignificant. Then the clouds will clear and the wind will kick in. Strong northwest gusts to near 40 mph will likely elevate the fire danger in some areas again. Highs will likely be in the mid 50s.

Friday looks to be a pretty average spring day with highs near 50 degrees. Clouds will increase Friday afternoon into the evening leading to our next chance of rain very late Friday changing to some snow heading towards Saturday morning. Saturday is a First Alert Day due to that early morning snow accumulation that could stick to roads before melting off through the day.