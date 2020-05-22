Rusty's Morning Forecast - On and off showers and storms with a little warmth

A few showers will move through the area this morning but expect those to be fairly light and spotty. On and off rain is likely during the rest of the day but I want to stress that it will not be all day rain. In between bouts of rain we'll get a chance to reach the lower 70s with a few pockets of sunshine even possible. A few more storms are likely this evening and along with showers we'll have lingering rain into the overnight hours. It will all be gone by the time you wake up Saturday.

The potential is there for some good soaking rain in our area from this system. Some 1-3" rain totals are possible on the Nebraska side of the river with lighter amounts likely on the Iowa side.

Saturday promises to be the best day of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 80s! Enjoy it! Rain chances increase during the day Sunday with some storm chances during the afternoon and evening becoming more widespread. Rain and clouds are likely Monday as well limiting the amount of good hours to spend outdoors.