Rusty's Morning Forecast - On & off showers moving through all day

Showers are moving in from the west this morning and will continue on and off during the entire day. Steady consistent rain is not expected but spotty showers will be possible at any point during the day. Those showers and consistent clouds will make for a rather cool day though with highs near 60 this afternoon. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph will try to gust to near 30 mph.

Showers are still possible tonight through about 2am before they exit east and clouds clear as well. Up to 0.75" of rain is possible with the heaviest rain but most of us will likely end up with less than a half inch.

Sunshine returns Tuesday but it will be rather windy, especially in the morning. Highs will get a chance to reach the upper 60s by the afternoon. There is another chance of rain late Tuesday as well.

Overall the week ahead looks to be cooler with highs in the 60s. Average highs this time of year are in the lower 70s.