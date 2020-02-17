Rusty's Morning Forecast - Morning showers followed by some afternoon wind

Showers are moving through the area from west to east this morning. They'll gradually decrease all morning having less and less of an impact by the lunch hour. Temperatures stay above freezing so we don't have to worry about anything icing up.

After the showers exit, we'll warm into the upper 40s early this afternoon and the northwest wind will increase. Northwest winds gust to near 30 mph at times late this afternoon and into the evening. That will cause the temps to fall a little earlier in the afternoon than they usually do.

Clouds will fade Tuesday as some cooler air moves in. Highs likely reach the upper 30s with a bit of a north wind.

Our next chance of snow is in the forecast very late Wednesday morning through the afternoon. Less than 1" is likely for much of the area with slightly higher totals possible northwest of the metro. The potential is there for dry air to chew up a lot of the moisture with this system so I expect the impacts to be limited. Highs will only reach the mid 20s as the clouds limit our warming.