Rusty's Morning Forecast - Morning showers followed by mild air and wind today

There are showers moving through the area near and south of I-80 this morning. Most of it is likely to be light and move through before 9am. Then clouds will clear out leading to a rather mild day. Temperatures are expected to bounce around in the 50s most of the day.

Winds will be a factor this afternoon with gusts up to 40 mph likely. This will increase the fire risk for a bit this afternoon as the wind kicks up and we dry out again.

Clouds will move back in Friday afternoon leading to our next round of rain changing to snow. Most of the snow will be in the area Saturday morning prompting a First Alert Day. I expect most snow accumulation to happen before sunrise Saturday then melting takes over at a quicker pace due to temps above freezing and warm road temps. Up to 2 inches of a wet snow is possible in the metro with higher totals possible west and southwest. Road conditions will improve quickly through the day as snow and slush melt. Highs will be in the mid and upper 30s.